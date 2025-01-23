WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated the application for a higher dose regimen of nusinersen for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).The higher dose regimen of nusinersen comprises a more rapid loading regimen, two 50 mg doses 14 days apart, and higher maintenance regimen, 28 mg, every 4 months, compared to the approved nusinersen regimen (SPINRAZA).Nusinersen is currently commercialized under the brand name SPINRAZA in over 71 countries at the label-approved dose of 12 mg.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX