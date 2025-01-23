WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), a professional services company, Thursday announced that it secured a contract from the Japan District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or USACE to deliver architecture and engineering services.USACE Japan estimates the total contract value at $249 million. The services are over a seven-year period, which includes a five-year base period and a two-year option period.Under the contract, the company will provide a range of services for the U.S. Military construction, sustainment, restoration and modernization, and host nation construction programs.The anticipated projects draw on Jacobs' design-build capabilities supporting U.S. military installations and base-wide critical infrastructure.In the pre-market trading, Jacobs Solutions is 0.25% higher at $141.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX