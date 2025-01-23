Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
23.01.2025 17:00 Uhr
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Result of AGM

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

23 January 2025

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting held on 23 January 2025

Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll.

The poll votes received in relation to the resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions

For

% For

Against

% Against

Total

% Voting Capital Voted

Withheld

1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts

6,972,496

99.92%

5,888

0.08%

6,978,384

59.15%

2,635

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

6,965,306

99.83%

11,639

0.17%

6,976,945

59.14%

4,074

3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy


6,964,994

99.83%

11,639

0.17%

6,976,633

59.14%

4,386

4. To approve the final dividend


6,973,032

99.99%

959

0.01%

6,973,991

59.12%

7,028

5. To re-elect Frances Daley


6,941,217

99.60%

27,631

0.40%

6,968,848

59.07%

12,171

6. To re-elect Vivien Gould


6,965,794

99.96%

3,054

0.04%

6,968,848

59.07%

12,171

7. To re-elect Christopher Granville


6,970,014

99.95%

3,763

0.05%

6,973,777

59.12%

7,242

8. To elect Alastair Bruce


6,965,085

99.95%

3,763

0.05%

6,968,848

59.07%

12,171

9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company


6,965,377

99.86%

10,114

0.14%

6,975,491

59.13%

5,528

10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine Auditor remuneration


6,966,877

99.90%

7,114

0.10%

6,973,991

59.12%


7,028

11. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary shares

6,959,969

99.77%

15,951

0.23%

6,975,920

59.13%

5,099

12. To disapply pre-emption rights*


6,907,239

99.09%

63,752

0.91%

6,970,991

59.09%

10,028

13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares*


6,968,437

99.83%

11,983

0.17%

6,980,420

59.17%

599

14. To authorise the Directors to hold general meetings on not less than 14 days' notice*


6,960,950

99.76%

16,470

0.24%

6,977,420

59.15%

3,599

* Special Resolutions

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited +44 (0) 333 300 1932

Secretary

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com


