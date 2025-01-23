Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23
23 January 2025
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting held on 23 January 2025
Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll.
The poll votes received in relation to the resolutions were as follows:
Resolutions
For
% For
Against
% Against
Total
% Voting Capital Voted
Withheld
1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
6,972,496
99.92%
5,888
0.08%
6,978,384
59.15%
2,635
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
6,965,306
99.83%
11,639
0.17%
6,976,945
59.14%
4,074
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
99.83%
11,639
0.17%
6,976,633
59.14%
4,386
4. To approve the final dividend
99.99%
959
0.01%
6,973,991
59.12%
7,028
5. To re-elect Frances Daley
99.60%
27,631
0.40%
6,968,848
59.07%
12,171
6. To re-elect Vivien Gould
99.96%
3,054
0.04%
6,968,848
59.07%
12,171
7. To re-elect Christopher Granville
99.95%
3,763
0.05%
6,973,777
59.12%
7,242
8. To elect Alastair Bruce
99.95%
3,763
0.05%
6,968,848
59.07%
12,171
9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
99.86%
10,114
0.14%
6,975,491
59.13%
5,528
10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine Auditor remuneration
99.90%
7,114
0.10%
6,973,991
59.12%
11. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary shares
6,959,969
99.77%
15,951
0.23%
6,975,920
59.13%
5,099
12. To disapply pre-emption rights*
99.09%
63,752
0.91%
6,970,991
59.09%
10,028
13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares*
99.83%
11,983
0.17%
6,980,420
59.17%
599
14. To authorise the Directors to hold general meetings on not less than 14 days' notice*
99.76%
16,470
0.24%
6,977,420
59.15%
3,599
* Special Resolutions
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information, please contact:
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited +44 (0) 333 300 1932
Secretary
LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.
On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.
For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com