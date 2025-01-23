Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

23 January 2025

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting held on 23 January 2025

Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll.

The poll votes received in relation to the resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions For % For Against % Against Total % Voting Capital Voted Withheld 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 6,972,496 99.92% 5,888 0.08% 6,978,384 59.15% 2,635 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 6,965,306 99.83% 11,639 0.17% 6,976,945 59.14% 4,074 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

6,964,994 99.83% 11,639 0.17% 6,976,633 59.14% 4,386 4. To approve the final dividend

6,973,032 99.99% 959 0.01% 6,973,991 59.12% 7,028 5. To re-elect Frances Daley

6,941,217 99.60% 27,631 0.40% 6,968,848 59.07% 12,171 6. To re-elect Vivien Gould

6,965,794 99.96% 3,054 0.04% 6,968,848 59.07% 12,171 7. To re-elect Christopher Granville

6,970,014 99.95% 3,763 0.05% 6,973,777 59.12% 7,242 8. To elect Alastair Bruce

6,965,085 99.95% 3,763 0.05% 6,968,848 59.07% 12,171 9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company

6,965,377 99.86% 10,114 0.14% 6,975,491 59.13% 5,528 10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine Auditor remuneration

6,966,877 99.90% 7,114 0.10% 6,973,991 59.12%

7,028 11. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary shares 6,959,969 99.77% 15,951 0.23% 6,975,920 59.13% 5,099 12. To disapply pre-emption rights*

6,907,239 99.09% 63,752 0.91% 6,970,991 59.09% 10,028 13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares*

6,968,437 99.83% 11,983 0.17% 6,980,420 59.17% 599 14. To authorise the Directors to hold general meetings on not less than 14 days' notice*

6,960,950 99.76% 16,470 0.24% 6,977,420 59.15% 3,599

* Special Resolutions

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited +44 (0) 333 300 1932

Secretary

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com