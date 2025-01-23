Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions company, today announced the appointment of Bush & Associates ("Bush") as the Company's new independent registered public auditing firm, effective January 17, 2025.

Bush & Associates is a global audit and assurance firm headquartered in Henderson, Nevada. They serve clients across the globe, providing exceptional audit and assurance services with a strong focus in the public sector. Bush & Associates are committed to staying at the forefront of the accounting industry's evolution. They invest heavily in cutting-edge technology and ongoing training to ensure our team is always equipped with the latest tools and knowledge. This commitment allows them to deliver secure, accurate, and efficient solutions to our clients, no matter where they are located.

Bush & Associates specialize in delivering external audit and assurance services that provide businesses with the confidence to achieve their financial goals. Their team of experienced auditors is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), ensuring that they meet the highest standards of quality, ethics, and professionalism in every engagement. Bush & Associates integrate state-of-the-art audit technology, specifically designed for external audits, they streamline the audit process, analyze risks effectively, and save valuable time for their clients. Their technology is continually updated to align with the latest auditing standards and regulations, ensuring we deliver not only efficiency but also the highest level of compliance and accuracy.

"We are pleased to engage Bush & Associates as our new independent auditor," said Christopher Malone, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of Quantgate Systems Inc., "The firm has deep experience in the fintech sector. Their expertise and fresh perspective will be valuable assets as we continue executing our growth strategy and striving for excellence in financial reporting and corporate governance. Now with our new auditor, we look forward to upgrading our financial filings integrity to align with our go forward strategy."

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a publicly-traded fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. The Opportunity Watchlist is a groundbreaking tool to deliver real-time market insights and data-driven predictions, providing users with a competitive edge through enhanced decision-making capabilities, optimizing real-time execution, and an overall improved trading experience.

