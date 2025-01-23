PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSA), Thursday introduced Sports & News TV, a new video package designed for Xfinity Internet customers, offering a curated selection of entertainment, bringing together live news, major sporting events from leagues, popular movies and TV shows, and primetime programming all in one convenient place.Available at a monthly price of $70 when bundled with Xfinity Internet, Sports & News TV leverages Comcast's robust broadband network, optimized for streaming and live sports viewing.The package includes a lineup of over 50 broadcast, cable news, and sports channels, a subscription to the Peacock streaming service, 300 hours of cloud DVR storage, and seamless access to 100+ free streaming channels integrated directly into the channel guide and user interfaceCMCSA is currently trading at $37.14, down 0.09 percent or $0.03 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX