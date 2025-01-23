Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923569 | ISIN: US9138371003 | Ticker-Symbol: US6
Frankfurt
22.01.25
19:56 Uhr
43,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,80043,40019:13
Dow Jones News
23.01.2025 18:01 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam completes acquisition of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Aperam completes acquisition of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Takeover 
Aperam completes acquisition of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 
23-Jan-2025 / 17:29 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam completes acquisition of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 
 
All necessary regulatory approvals required for the acquisition of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products have been 
obtained, without any conditions 
   -- Aperam acquires Universal Stainless & Alloy Products for an enterprise value of USD 537 million (equity 
  value USD 447 million) 
   -- Total expected yearly synergies of USD 30 million within five years with additional improvement potential 
 
   -- Consolidation of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products into Aperam Group as from the Closing Date 
   -- With the acquisition of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Aperam strengthens its presence in the 
  United States and in the aerospace and industrial sectors, enhancing its product mix and global footprint 
   -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will be part of Alloys & Specialties segment in Aperam 
Luxembourg 23 January, 2025 (17:30 CET) - Aperam S.A. (Aperam), a global leader in stainless, specialty steel solutions 
and recycling, and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, a premier supplier in the aerospace and industrial sectors in 
the USA, are pleased to announce the successful completion of Aperam's acquisition of Universal Stainless & Alloy 
Products. The Acquisition of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has been approved by its Shareholders and has 
received all required regulatory approvals without any conditions. 
This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing both companies' shared vision for innovation, 
excellence, and sustainable growth. 
The acquisition underscores Aperam's commitment to expanding its presence in the aerospace industry, reinforcing its 
Alloys & Specialties steel footprint globally, reducing cyclicality, and increasing exposure to the U.S. market. By 
joining forces, Aperam and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products aim to strengthen their capabilities, enhance their 
value chain, and deliver superior products and services to their global customer base. 
Aperam's CEO [Timoteo Di Maulo] commented: "We are delighted to welcome Universal Stainless & Alloy Products with its 
more than 750 employees to the Aperam family. This acquisition is a key step in our strategic plan to decommoditize our 
product portfolio and expand our Alloys & Specialties solutions, providing innovative, high-performance applications 
for critical industries such as aerospace, as well as expand Aperam's core markets into the United States. By combining 
our strengths, we will also deliver more innovative products to our customers, unlocking new opportunities for growth 
and value creation." 
Universal's CEO [Christopher Zimmer] added: "Joining Aperam provides Universal Stainless & Alloy Products with the 
resources and global reach needed to accelerate our growth trajectory. We share a strong commitment to quality, 
innovation and performance, and we are excited about the possibilities this partnership creates for our employees, 
customers, and stakeholders. 
About Aperam 
 Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. The business is organised in four primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling and Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and 
markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain 
other alloyed steels. Universal's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, energy, and heavy 
equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com. 
 
 
Contact 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com 
 Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2073801 23-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073801&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2025 11:29 ET (16:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.