BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) China-based EV charging service company, Thursday announced a major expansion of its charging network in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company saw a more than 50 percent increase in newly connected chargers compared to third quarter of 2024, with over 70 percent of these additions being DC fast chargers, underscoring NaaS's dedication to advancing fast-charging infrastructure.NaaS Technology's significant growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 highlights the success of its strategic initiatives, including key partnerships with a regional charge point operator in Fujian and the State Grid Corporation's Hebei EV Charging Service.By collaborating with charge point operators, automakers, and government entities, NaaS has expanded its charging network, optimized operations, and enhanced service quality, solidifying its leadership position in China's EV charging market and ensuring it remains competitive as demand for fast, reliable charging solutions grows.Thursday NAAS closed at $1.49 or 4.49% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.