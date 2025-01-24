LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) announced that Tropical Cyclone Sean brought record rainfall to parts of the Pilbara coastline in Western Australia, significantly impacting the company's rail and port operations.One of the key facilities, a railcar dumper at the East Intercourse Island (EII) port, was flooded, with the region receiving 274mm of rain during the cyclone on 20 January 2025. This dumper, responsible for a significant portion of the 45 million tonnes of iron ore shipped by Rio Tinto in 2024, is estimated to remain offline for three to four weeks due to necessary flood damage repairs.While recovery efforts within the broader Iron Ore system are progressing well, with most rail and port operations resuming, the company is working to mitigate the impacts. An update on the situation will be provided with the company's full-year results on 19 February 2025.Although first-quarter shipments are expected to be affected, the overall shipment guidance for 2025 remains unchanged.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX