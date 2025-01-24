Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarter Results

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024



The Board of Directors of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. announces the results of Reinet

Investments S.C.A. for the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Key financial data Reinet's net asset value of € 6.9 billion reflects a compound growth rate of 9.2 per cent per annum in euro terms, since March 2009, including dividends paid



The net asset value at 31 December 2024 reflects an increase of € 338 million or 5.1 per cent from € 6 591 million at 30 September 2024



Net asset value per share at 31 December 2024: € 38.12 (30 September 2024: € 36.25)



Commitments totalling € 41 million in respect of existing investments were made during the quarter, with a total of € 41 million funded



Dividend from British American Tobacco p.l.c. in the quarter amounted to € 31 million

Sale of 5 million British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares in the quarter realising proceeds of € 179 million

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as 'Reinet'.

