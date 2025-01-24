STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom major LM Ericsson (ERIC) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net income climbed 43% to 4.88 billion Swedish Kronor from last year's 3.41 billion Kronor.Earnings per share grew to 1.44 Kronor from 1.02 Kronor a year earlier.EBITA was 8.6 billion Kronor, higher than 6.7 billion kronor last year. Adjusted EBITA was 10.2 billion kronor, higher than prior year's 8.2 billion kronor. Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 14.1% from prior year's 11.4%.Sales grew to 72.9 billion kronor from prior year's 71.9 billion kronor.Sales increased 2% organically, with 54% growth in market area North America. Market area Europe and Latin America also grew, while the other market areas declined significantly.Further, the company announced that a dividend for 2024 of 2.85 kronor per share, higher than last year's 2.70 kronor per share, will be proposed to the AGM by the Board of Directors.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX