Das Instrument 0DL FR0011005933 BIOSYNEX INH. EO-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2025The instrument 0DL FR0011005933 BIOSYNEX INH. EO-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.01.2025Das Instrument DCL SE0009973548 CLIMEON AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2025The instrument DCL SE0009973548 CLIMEON AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2025Das Instrument 9K1 NO0003058109 NORDIC HALIBUT AS NK 5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2025The instrument 9K1 NO0003058109 NORDIC HALIBUT AS NK 5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.01.2025Das Instrument BG4 US0678061096 BARNES GRP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2025The instrument BG4 US0678061096 BARNES GRP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2025Das Instrument SLZA US29405E2081 ENVERIC BIOSCI.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2025The instrument SLZA US29405E2081 ENVERIC BIOSCI.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2025Das Instrument US6 US9138371003 UNIV. STAINLESS+AL.DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2025The instrument US6 US9138371003 UNIV. STAINLESS+AL.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.01.2025Das Instrument RK9 CA2479291023 DEMESNE RESOURCES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2025The instrument RK9 CA2479291023 DEMESNE RESOURCES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2025Das Instrument FQ00 NO0012942525 PETRONOR E+P ASA NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2025The instrument FQ00 NO0012942525 PETRONOR E+P ASA NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2025