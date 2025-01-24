Q-Linea AB: Continued commercial progress with US reference laboratory

Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA) today announces contract negotiations continue between Q-linea, Inc. and a large US reference laboratory, with an agreement anticipated in February 2025.

Initial sites have been identified for early deployment of ASTar units. VP of US Commercial Operations Jim Kathrein states, "We are excited by this progress. The healthcare industry has never been more focused on improving sepsis management and patient outcomes. We look forward to partnering with managed groups to increase market awareness to offer rapid antibiotic susceptibility testing results with MICs for patients with bacteremia. We are delivering much needed results for life-threatening infections that clinicians can trust."

Previous communication (October 21, 2024): https://qlinea.com/mfn_news/us-reference-laboratory-completes-astar-evaluation/?ln=en

About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.

Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.

ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com

This information is information that Q-linea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-24 09:17 CET.