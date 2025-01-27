HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - SLB (SLB), a provider of technology for the energy industry on Monday announced that SLB Capturi, in collaboration with Aker Solutions has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning contract from Hafslund Celsio AS to deliver a carbon capture solution at its waste-to-energy facility in Klemetsrud, Oslo.SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture, dedicated to carbon removal and reduction solutions. Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry.Hafslund Celsio is Norway's largest district heating supplier and the owner and operator of Norway's largest waste-to-energy plant. Its carbon capture project is part of Longship, the Norwegian Government's full value-chain carbon capture and storage project.Financial details of the contract have not been disclosed.The contract award includes delivery of a carbon capture plant, liquefaction system, temporary storage, and a loading facility at the waste incineration site. It also includes an intermediate CO2 storage and ship loading system at Oslo harbor, from where the CO2 would be transported to the Northern Lights permanent storage facility on the Norwegian continental shelf.The carbon capture solution is expected to be operational by third quarter of 2029. When operational, the carbon capture plant is expected to capture 350,000 metric tons of CO2 annually.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX