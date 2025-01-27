Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
27.01.25
11:21 Uhr
1,575 Euro
-0,040
-2,48 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVATURAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVATURAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5701,58011:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2025 07:36 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Novaturas: Novaturas will assess strategic alternatives

Finanznachrichten News

The top management of the tour operator AB Novaturas (hereinafter referred to as Novaturas) has passed a decision to conduct an analysis of strategic alternatives. For this purpose, a contract was signed on 24 January with the financial advisory firm Superia.

"As part of the strategy review of the company and taking into account the dynamic situation and competitive environment in the tourism sector, we have decided to assess the strategic alternatives of the company. This analysis is an important step towards strengthening our performance and finding the most appropriate solutions to create value for our shareholders, employees, customers, and partners," says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group.

The analysis of strategic alternatives will include an assessment of various possible scenarios, including but not limited to raising additional capital or attracting a strategic investor, divestment or other transactions and strategic decisions, various combinations of these, or a decision not to change the current strategy. The company anticipates that this review of alternatives will provide it with an opportunity to assess new growth paths and market potential, which could help strengthen Novaturas' positions in the region.

There is no date set for the completion of the analysis of alternatives and Novaturas does not intend to publish any interim announcements on the progress of the review unless they relate to material decisions or events.

As announced at the beginning of January, preliminary data show that in 2024 the company served 232 thsnd. customers and generated revenues of EUR 200.1 mln.

About the company?
Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights' local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.???

Darius Undzenas
CFO
+370 678 05749


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.