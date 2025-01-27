Anzeige
Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
27.01.2025 10:18 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Statement re appointment of joint corporate broker

Rightmove Plc - Statement re appointment of joint corporate broker

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

Rightmove plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Rightmove plc, the UK's number one property portal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as joint corporate broker, working alongside UBS AG, with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Investor RelationsInvestor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk

Sodali & Corightmove@sodali.com

About Rightmove

  • Rightmove has the UK's largest selection of properties for sale and to rent, adds more listings than anyone else, and over 80% of all time spent on property portals is on Rightmove.
  • Rightmove's vision is to give everyone the belief that they can make their move by giving people the best place to turn and return to for access to tools and expertise to make it happen.
  • People can search Rightmove for residential resale, new homes, rentals, commercial property and overseas properties and use tools and information including getting a Mortgage in Principle, checking local sold prices, property valuations, market trends, maps and schools.
  • Customers include the following key groups: estate agents, lettings agents, new homes developers, rental operators, commercial property operators and overseas property agents.
  • Using the UK's largest housing datasets, we issue a number of regular reports to track housing market indicators: our monthly House Price Index (established 2002), our quarterly Rental Trends Tracker (established 2015), a weekly Mortgage Rates Tracker (established 2023) and a quarterly Commercial Insights Tracker (2024). Historical data is available on request.
  • Founded in 2000, Rightmove listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006 and is a member of the FTSE 100 index.

For more information, please visit www.rightmove.co.uk/claims


