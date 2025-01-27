Anzeige
Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Frankfurt
27.01.25
08:20 Uhr
3,580 Euro
-0,080
-2,19 %
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Completes Full Integration of Subsidiary IT Authorities

Finanznachrichten News

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, announced the complete integration of IT Authorities ("ITA"), positioning WidePoint as a full federal service integrator.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "With the full integration of ITA now complete and under the WidePoint umbrella, our MSP solutions offer clients an even stronger assurance of secure, efficient, and strategically tailored IT service delivery. From managing IT infrastructure to ensuring the seamless operation of mission-critical systems, WidePoint remains at the forefront of IT service integration and delivery."

Jason Caras, CEO of IT Authorities, stated: "When IT Authorities was founded, we always envisioned becoming part of a larger organization that would complement our service and amplify our impact. WidePoint's team, solutions, mission, and vision align perfectly with ours, making this full integration a significant milestone in our journey. I am thrilled to stay on board as senior vice president at WidePoint and look forward to continuing to drive innovation, deliver value to our clients, and shape the future of our industry together."

The complete integration of ITA as an operating subsidiary of WidePoint broadens the Company's capabilities while complementing its robust IT MSP offerings and established industry reputation to deliver secure and efficient IT services. As a full federal service integrator, WidePoint directly manufactures Identity and Access Management solutions designed to ensure secure identity verification and access control to meet the stringent security requirements of federal clients. Additionally, WidePoint leverages its proprietary Telecom Expense Management ("TEM") platform to provide end-to-end telecom lifecycle management, enabling government and enterprise clients to optimize costs and improve service efficiency.

With this integration, WidePoint now offers an expanded and cohesive service portfolio that includes:

  • Managed IT Services: Tailored IT management solutions ensuring high performance and security.

  • NOC-as-a-Service: 24/7 network operations center support for real-time monitoring and incident response.

  • IT Outsourcing: Full or partial management of IT operations, allowing clients to focus on their core business.

  • Cutting-edge IT and security infrastructure solutions, including:

  • Cisco and Microsoft Certified: ITA holds the highest-level certifications from Cisco and Microsoft, ensuring top-tier solutions in networking, cloud, and productivity tools.

  • Cloud Solutions: Transitioning clients to secure, scalable cloud environments.

  • Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity: Strategies and solutions to keep operations running smoothly under any circumstances.

  • Consulting: Strategic IT and cybersecurity advice to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and technology integrations.

Kang added, "This integration further broadens and enhances our service capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to differentiating WidePoint's services and positioning us to win clients away from our competitors and strengthens our position to better secure new government contracts and emerging opportunities."

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
