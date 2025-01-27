KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding strengthens its governance

Paris, 27 January, 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitalising companies in multiple sectors, has welcomed Raphael Smila, Chartered Accountant, entrepreneur and professional investor, as a new member to its Board of Directors.

At its last meeting[1], Klea Holding's Board of Directors unanimously co-opted Raphael Smila as a Director with effect from that date. Raphael Smila's appointment as Director will be submitted for approval at the next Annual General Meeting.

Raphael Smila is a Chartered Accountant and Chairman of a Family Office holding interests in real estate, industrial and technology companies.

Raphael has close to 20 years of experience in corporate finance and complex financing as well as in restructuring advisory for distressed companies.

Raphael Smila has been Chairman of Financière du Rond Point for 10 years and of the LORO Family Office for 4 years. Prior to that, he also worked in audit firms and financial companies in London.

Clément Pacaud, CEO of Klea Holding, said: "The Board is delighted to welcome Raphael Smila as a new Director. With 20 years of diversified experience in the financial sector and new technologies, Raphael brings valuable entrepreneurial and international expertise to support the company's ongoing strategic development in a number of areas."

Klea Holding Board of Directors

Guillaume Bremond - Chairman

Clément Pacaud - CEO

Anne Gaignard - Independent Director

Axel Richebraque - Independent Director

Raphael Smila - Independent Director

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] Board of Directors meeting on 20 December 2024

