Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Actusnews Wire
27.01.2025 19:23 Uhr
88 Leser
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: NEW FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WITH UNQUALIFIED STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Lyon, January 27, 2025

The Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group, meeting today, reports on the Group's 23/24 financial performance and the milestones achieved since the publication of the Universal Registration Document issued on November 25, 2024.

For the financial year ending 30 June 2024, Eagle Football Group presents:

  • Total revenues from up 25% to €361,4m (+€71.8m)
  • EBITDA up to €44m (+€46,0m)
  • Net income improved at -€25,7m (+€73,2m)

Subsequent to October 1st, 2024, the Company achieved additional milestones.

1/ Cash Injections:

Eagle Football Holdings, including Eagle Board Members and John Textor, have infused cash amounting to approximately €83m during the 4th quarter of 2024 and January of 2025. Such amount includes €21.3 million by YMK, €11 million of which relates to the purchase of additional shares in OLF and the remainder relates to the settlement of working capital between OL SASU and OLF.

2/ Player Movement:

In addition, the club has observed the following player movements:

  • Transfer Sales of players whose economic rights are owned by OL SASU for a total of €62.3m (excluding potential bonuses):
  • Jefferson dos Santos to SAF Botafogo (€5.3m + 30% interest of future transfer)
  • Gift Orban to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (€9.0m + €3.0m bonus of which €1.0m guaranteed + 7.5% of future capital gain)
  • Maxence Caqueret to Le Como 1907 (€15.0m + €1.5m bonus + 7.5% of future transfer)
  • Luiz Henrique to FC Zenit St Petersburg: €33m
  • Outbound Player Loans until 30/06/25:
  • Adryelson to Anderlecht (free loan, purchase option)
  • Mahamadou Diawara to Le Havre AC (free loan, no purchase option)
  • Inbound Player Loans until 30/06/25:
  • Thiago Almada from Botafogo (free loan)
  • Termination of player contracts / loans:
  • Anthony Lopes
  • Florent Da Silva
  • Wilfried Zaha (termination of loan)

Savings in Player Wages generated in FY 2024/25, by the movement of players during the winter mercato: €5 million.

3/ Waiver

Eagle Football Group has signed a new waiver agreement with its lenders, in order to redefine some of its contractual commitments.

In view of this improved outlook, new financial statements to June 30, 2024, were approved by the Board of Directors on January 27, 2025, on a going concern basis, based on an operating and capitalization plan based on the following assumptions:

  • Contribution of up to €40m from Eagle Football Holdings, from the planned sale of its stake in Crystal Palace Football Club;
  • Contribution of up to €100m during the first half of 2025 from Eagle Football Holdings as part of its planned IPO on the New York Stock Exchange;
  • Cash contributions from Eagle Football Holdings and its shareholders.

However, although the Group believes that it is likely that some or all of these financing transactions and new commitments to lenders will be completed, any significant delay or non-realization of these cash flows could call into question the going concern principle of the company and its subsidiaries.

The result for the 2023/2024 financial year published on November 6, 2024, is unchanged at -€25.7m (see appendix).

An Amendment to the Universal Registration Document is currently being finalized. Eagle Football Group's statutory auditors intend to issue an unqualified opinion and to certify Eagle Football Group's new parent company and consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2024. The Company, for many years, continues to be highly dependent on player transfer revenues and financial support from its shareholders, as necessary to fund significant cashflow deficits created by the operation of its professional football club. The statutory auditors have therefore drawn the Company's attention to the significant uncertainty as to its ability to continue as a going concern if some or all of the above-mentioned supportive transactions are not carried out. Readers are invited to refer to the new statutory auditors' reports, which will be published shortly.

APPENDIX Consolidated financial statements

Income statement

Net amounts (in € 000)30/06/2024% Total revenue30/06/2023% Total revenue
Revenue excluding player trading264,138100%199,128100%
Gains on sale of player registrations75,86729%77,30233%
Purchases used during the period-72,504-27%-60,742-32%
External costs-53,279-20%-52,443-25%
Taxes other than income taxes-8,094-3%-8,359-5%
Personnel costs-161,914-61%-156,695-62%
EBITDA44,21517%-1,80910%
Net depreciation, amortization & provisions-56,176-21%-62,014-41%
Other ordinary income and expenses38,48615%-12,5205%
Operating profit/loss26,52510%-76,344-26%
Net financial expense-34,955-13%-22,788-10%
Pre-taxe profit/loss-8,430-3%-99,132-35%
Income tax expense-11,581-4%1,2671%
Share in net profit/loss of associates-5,727-2%-1,1070%
Net profit/loss-25,737-10%-98,972-34%
Net profit/loss attributable to equity holders of the parent-25,205 -97,817
Net profit/loss attributable to non-controlling interests-532 -1,155
Net profit/loss per share (in €)-0.13 -1.09
Diluted net profit/loss per share (in €)-0.13 -1.04
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in € 000)		30/06/2024 30/06/2023
Actuarial gains and losses on pensions obligations280 -132
Change in fair value of financial assets0 41,218
Items that cannot be reclassified into net profit/loss280 41,086
Fair value of hedging instruments331 545
Corresponding deferred tax
Items to be reclassified into net profit/loss331 545
Comprehensive income-25,126 -57,341
Comprehensive income/loss attributable to equity holders of the parent-24,594 -60,514
Comprehensive income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests-532 3,173


Balance sheet - Assets

Net amounts (in € 000)30/06/202430/06/2023
Intangible assets
Goodwill1,8661,866
Player registrations129,77553,296
Other intangible assets1,7961,804
Property, plant & equipment306,273325,577
Rights of use Assets10,456118,748
Other financial assets27,06047,305
Receivables on sale of player registrations (portion > 1 year)7,44914,279
Investments in associates18,2952,888
Income tax receivable1,1971,197
Deferred taxes-5105,728
Non-current assets503,657572,689
Inventories2,9052,739
Trade receivables and assets related to customer contracts55,05918,942
Receivables on sale of player registrations (portion < 1 year)9,5958,655
Current assets held for sale053,899
Other current assets, prepayments and accrued income129,89650,014
Cash and cash equivalents129,47634,605
Current assets326,931168,854
TOTAL ASSETS830,589741,543


Balance sheet - Equity and Liabilities

Net amounts (in € 000)30/06/202430/06/2023
Share capital267,328261,504
Share bonuses169,795171,422
Reserves and retrained earning-375,518-246,729
Other equity011,586
Net profit/loss attributable to equity holders of the parent-25,205-97,817
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent36,40099,966
Non-controlling interests2,9845,404
Total equity39,384105,370
Infrastructure bond borrowings09,063
Infrastructure bank borrowings305,1290
Borrowings & financial liabilities (portion > 1 year)25,865130,058
Player registrations payables (portion > 1 year)51,06713,065
Non-current lease liabilities8,312114,490
Other non-current liabilities16,74117,980
Provision for pension obligations2,3122,819
Non-current liabilities409,427287,475
Provisions (portion < 1 year)144214
Financial liabilities (portion < 1 year)
Bank overdrafts44111
Infrastructure bond borrowings060,349
Infrastructure bank borrowings044,831
Bank borrowings105,3830
Current lease liabilities2,8852,968
Other borrowings and financial liabilities57,49496,608
Trade payables & related accounts52,96931,946
Tax and social security liabilities53,10533,688
Player registrations payables ( portion < 1 year )54,10931,089
Liabilities directly related to current assets held for sale011,812
Other current liabilities and deferred income55,64435,082
Current liabilities381,778348,699
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES830,589741,543



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW9rk8pnl2jHyG1yZMaWm2Njb5xmmpLKlmicmGpvY8rKnJ5jnWdkm8mXZnFqm21v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89689-efg-270125-evolutions-de-l_arrete-des-comptes-au-300624-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
