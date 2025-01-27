EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: NEW FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WITH UNQUALIFIED STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2024

Lyon, January 27, 2025

The Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group, meeting today, reports on the Group's 23/24 financial performance and the milestones achieved since the publication of the Universal Registration Document issued on November 25, 2024.

For the financial year ending 30 June 2024, Eagle Football Group presents:

Total revenues from up 25% to €361,4m (+€71.8m)

EBITDA up to €44m (+€46,0m)

Net income improved at -€25,7m (+€73,2m)

Subsequent to October 1st, 2024, the Company achieved additional milestones.

1/ Cash Injections:

Eagle Football Holdings, including Eagle Board Members and John Textor, have infused cash amounting to approximately €83m during the 4th quarter of 2024 and January of 2025. Such amount includes €21.3 million by YMK, €11 million of which relates to the purchase of additional shares in OLF and the remainder relates to the settlement of working capital between OL SASU and OLF.

2/ Player Movement:

In addition, the club has observed the following player movements:

Transfer Sales of players whose economic rights are owned by OL SASU for a total of €62.3m (excluding potential bonuses):

Jefferson dos Santos to SAF Botafogo (€5.3m + 30% interest of future transfer)

Gift Orban to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (€9.0m + €3.0m bonus of which €1.0m guaranteed + 7.5% of future capital gain)

Maxence Caqueret to Le Como 1907 (€15.0m + €1.5m bonus + 7.5% of future transfer)

Luiz Henrique to FC Zenit St Petersburg: €33m

Outbound Player Loans until 30/06/25:

Adryelson to Anderlecht (free loan, purchase option)

Mahamadou Diawara to Le Havre AC (free loan, no purchase option)

Inbound Player Loans until 30/06/25:

Thiago Almada from Botafogo (free loan)

Termination of player contracts / loans:

Anthony Lopes

Florent Da Silva

Wilfried Zaha (termination of loan)

Savings in Player Wages generated in FY 2024/25, by the movement of players during the winter mercato: €5 million.

3/ Waiver

Eagle Football Group has signed a new waiver agreement with its lenders, in order to redefine some of its contractual commitments.

In view of this improved outlook, new financial statements to June 30, 2024, were approved by the Board of Directors on January 27, 2025, on a going concern basis, based on an operating and capitalization plan based on the following assumptions:

Contribution of up to €40m from Eagle Football Holdings, from the planned sale of its stake in Crystal Palace Football Club;

Contribution of up to €100m during the first half of 2025 from Eagle Football Holdings as part of its planned IPO on the New York Stock Exchange;

Cash contributions from Eagle Football Holdings and its shareholders.

However, although the Group believes that it is likely that some or all of these financing transactions and new commitments to lenders will be completed, any significant delay or non-realization of these cash flows could call into question the going concern principle of the company and its subsidiaries.

The result for the 2023/2024 financial year published on November 6, 2024, is unchanged at -€25.7m (see appendix).

An Amendment to the Universal Registration Document is currently being finalized. Eagle Football Group's statutory auditors intend to issue an unqualified opinion and to certify Eagle Football Group's new parent company and consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2024. The Company, for many years, continues to be highly dependent on player transfer revenues and financial support from its shareholders, as necessary to fund significant cashflow deficits created by the operation of its professional football club. The statutory auditors have therefore drawn the Company's attention to the significant uncertainty as to its ability to continue as a going concern if some or all of the above-mentioned supportive transactions are not carried out. Readers are invited to refer to the new statutory auditors' reports, which will be published shortly.

APPENDIX Consolidated financial statements

Income statement

Net amounts (in € 000) 30/06/2024 % Total revenue 30/06/2023 % Total revenue Revenue excluding player trading 264,138 100% 199,128 100% Gains on sale of player registrations 75,867 29% 77,302 33% Purchases used during the period -72,504 -27% -60,742 -32% External costs -53,279 -20% -52,443 -25% Taxes other than income taxes -8,094 -3% -8,359 -5% Personnel costs -161,914 -61% -156,695 -62% EBITDA 44,215 17% -1,809 10% Net depreciation, amortization & provisions -56,176 -21% -62,014 -41% Other ordinary income and expenses 38,486 15% -12,520 5% Operating profit/loss 26,525 10% -76,344 -26% Net financial expense -34,955 -13% -22,788 -10% Pre-taxe profit/loss -8,430 -3% -99,132 -35% Income tax expense -11,581 -4% 1,267 1% Share in net profit/loss of associates -5,727 -2% -1,107 0% Net profit/loss -25,737 -10% -98,972 -34% Net profit/loss attributable to equity holders of the parent -25,205 -97,817 Net profit/loss attributable to non-controlling interests -532 -1,155 Net profit/loss per share (in €) -0.13 -1.09 Diluted net profit/loss per share (in €) -0.13 -1.04 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in € 000) 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 Actuarial gains and losses on pensions obligations 280 -132 Change in fair value of financial assets 0 41,218 Items that cannot be reclassified into net profit/loss 280 41,086 Fair value of hedging instruments 331 545 Corresponding deferred tax Items to be reclassified into net profit/loss 331 545 Comprehensive income -25,126 -57,341 Comprehensive income/loss attributable to equity holders of the parent -24,594 -60,514 Comprehensive income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests -532 3,173



Balance sheet - Assets

Net amounts (in € 000) 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 Intangible assets Goodwill 1,866 1,866 Player registrations 129,775 53,296 Other intangible assets 1,796 1,804 Property, plant & equipment 306,273 325,577 Rights of use Assets 10,456 118,748 Other financial assets 27,060 47,305 Receivables on sale of player registrations (portion > 1 year) 7,449 14,279 Investments in associates 18,295 2,888 Income tax receivable 1,197 1,197 Deferred taxes -510 5,728 Non-current assets 503,657 572,689 Inventories 2,905 2,739 Trade receivables and assets related to customer contracts 55,059 18,942 Receivables on sale of player registrations (portion < 1 year) 9,595 8,655 Current assets held for sale 0 53,899 Other current assets, prepayments and accrued income 129,896 50,014 Cash and cash equivalents 129,476 34,605 Current assets 326,931 168,854 TOTAL ASSETS 830,589 741,543



Balance sheet - Equity and Liabilities

Net amounts (in € 000) 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 Share capital 267,328 261,504 Share bonuses 169,795 171,422 Reserves and retrained earning -375,518 -246,729 Other equity 0 11,586 Net profit/loss attributable to equity holders of the parent -25,205 -97,817 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 36,400 99,966 Non-controlling interests 2,984 5,404 Total equity 39,384 105,370 Infrastructure bond borrowings 0 9,063 Infrastructure bank borrowings 305,129 0 Borrowings & financial liabilities (portion > 1 year) 25,865 130,058 Player registrations payables (portion > 1 year) 51,067 13,065 Non-current lease liabilities 8,312 114,490 Other non-current liabilities 16,741 17,980 Provision for pension obligations 2,312 2,819 Non-current liabilities 409,427 287,475 Provisions (portion < 1 year) 144 214 Financial liabilities (portion < 1 year) Bank overdrafts 44 111 Infrastructure bond borrowings 0 60,349 Infrastructure bank borrowings 0 44,831 Bank borrowings 105,383 0 Current lease liabilities 2,885 2,968 Other borrowings and financial liabilities 57,494 96,608 Trade payables & related accounts 52,969 31,946 Tax and social security liabilities 53,105 33,688 Player registrations payables ( portion < 1 year ) 54,109 31,089 Liabilities directly related to current assets held for sale 0 11,812 Other current liabilities and deferred income 55,644 35,082 Current liabilities 381,778 348,699 TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES 830,589 741,543





