LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (DSKYF.PK) ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting.ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.ENHERTU is already approved in more than 75 countries, including the US, for patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer who have received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast04 trial. Regulatory applications are under review in the EU, Japan and several other countries based on the DESTINY-Breast06 results.AZN closed Monday's Regular trading at $70.08 up $1.02 or 1.48%.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX