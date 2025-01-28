PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink SE reported that its consolidated revenue was 1.61 billion euros in 2024, down 12%, at a constant exchange rate, from last year. The company said the decline is due to the lower contribution from ElecLink impacted by the expected normalisation of electricity markets and the suspension of activity since 25 September 2024. Eurotunnel's revenue rose 3%, at a constant exchange rate, to 1.166 billion euros in 2024, driven by growth in revenue from the Railway Network and other revenue.Fourth quarter Group revenue was down 22% year-over-year to 331 million euros, reflecting the interruption in ElecLink's business in the last quarter.The Group reiterated its confidence in its ability to reach an EBITDA of between 780 million euros and 830 million euros in 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX