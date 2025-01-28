LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) said it now expects fiscal 2025 underlying profit before tax in a range of 32 million pounds to 37 million pounds. The Group said, in recent months, it has seen an improvement in trading alongside continued progress on a number of key initiatives, including pricing and promotion strategies and cost reduction measures. The Group noted that costs continue to be well-managed, and it is on-track to exceed the 30 million pounds full-year target previously indicated.Halfords reported that like-for-like sales growth was positive in its third quarter in both Retail and Autocentres.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX