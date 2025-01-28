ISG Provider Lens report says streaming wars and new regulations are driving transformation and technology adoption in Europe

A new research report by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), says AI adoption, cloud migration and 5G deployment are driving significant transformation in the telecom, media and entertainment (TME) industry in Europe.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Telecom, Media and Entertainment Industry Services report for Europe, the Middle East and Africa finds enterprises are leveraging AI for customer service, content recommendations and network optimization while accelerating their shift to multicloud architectures and edge computing.

"The streaming wars are intensifying, and telecom operators are increasingly venturing into media content and delivery," said Rajib Datta, partner, ISG Consumer Services. "This evolution is creating substantial opportunities for the IT and outsourcing industry, particularly in areas of digital transformation, cloud migration and AI implementation."

The TME sector is increasingly characterized by strategic mergers to enhance competitive positioning amid declining TV viewership and rising streaming costs, the report says. Companies are divesting non-core assets to focus on profitability, leveraging partnerships for content distribution and exploring new revenue models such as gaming and interactive content.

The rollout of 5G standalone networks and the rise of content super-aggregator platforms are reshaping service delivery models, the report says. Technology-oriented network service models with cloud and GenAI constructs enable carriers to personalize plans based on real-time network data and user behavior, leverage AI and ML for automatic service provisioning and troubleshooting and offer customers self-service capabilities to manage subscriptions or connectivity issues.

The shift is taking place against a backdrop of new EU regulations with stricter requirements around content quotas, payments, data protection, anti-competition and algorithmic transparency. The report says European data residency requirements and cultural alignment needs are driving growth in near-shore delivery centers.

"TME companies fighting for price-sensitive customers are leveraging AI, 5G and edge computing to offer a simple, all-in-one platform with a single bundle and subscription," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Providers working with TME enterprises in EMEA should train leaders and employees on AI, centralize AI efforts to streamline decision-making and governance and create guidelines for environmentally responsible AI and robust data protection."

The report says service providers face emerging competition from cloud hyperscalers, specialized boutique providers and clients' internal capability-building initiatives. Talent shortages are challenging their ability to acquire the specialized skills needed to deliver 5G deployment, edge computing and content platform development services.

For more insights into the changes creating new opportunities for IT providers to the TME industry, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Telecom, Media and Entertainment Industry Services report for Europe, the Middle East and Africa evaluates the capabilities of 54 providers across four quadrants: Strategy Enablement Services, Telecom Managed and Next-Gen IT Services, Media and Entertainment Managed and Next-Gen IT Services and Intelligent Business Process Management Services.

The report names Accenture a leader in all four quadrants. HCLTech, IBM, TCS and Tech Mahindra are named leaders in three quadrants each. Capgemini, Eviden (Atos Group) and Infosys are named leaders in two quadrants each. Arvato Systems, Capita, Cognizant, Deloitte, EPAM Systems, EY, McKinsey Company, PwC, Teleperformance and Wipro are named leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Capgemini, HCLTech, Sutherland and Wipro are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among telecom, media and entertainment industry service providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Telecom, Media and Entertainment Industry Services report for Europe, the Middle East and Africa is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

