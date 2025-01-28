Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech's patent for laquinimod in eye disorders granted in the US

Lund, January 28, 2025, Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announced that the US Patent Office (USPTO) has granted Active Biotech's US patent application 17/939,109 for laquinimod in eye disorders.

"We continue our dedicated work with the laquinimod patent portfolio to optimize protection for its use in sight-threatening eye disorders with high medical need," said Active Biotech's CEO Helén Tuvesson.

The patent is related to laquinimod in a method for treatment of eye diseases associated with excessive vascularization, e.g. wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), corneal neovascularization, choroidal neovascularization, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity and ischemic retinopathy.

The patent number is US 12,208,091, and the patent will provide protection and market exclusivity in this field of use until 2040.

This follows a previous communication from Active Biotech on 13 November2024, that the USPTO had issued a Notice of Allowance.

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio, of which tasquinimod and laquinimod are wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators with a mode of action that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function. The projects are in clinical development for hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies has been initiated. Also ongoing is a clinical Phase Ib/IIa study in multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is in clinical development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation is ongoing to support phase II development together with a partner. The third pipeline project is naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, which is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

About laquinimod

Laquinimod is a first-in-class immunomodulator that promotes immune tolerance and reduces the pro-inflammatory and angiogenic response by targeting of the myeloid cell compartment. Laquinimod is developed as a new treatment for inflammatory eye disorders in the first step non-infectious uveitis. Laquinimod was previously studied in patients with neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases, including a phase III randomized study program in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. The clinical safety and tolerability of laquinimod is well known and preclinical data in disease models support the use of laquinimod for the treatment of severe eye disorders including uveitis and eye disorders with abnormal vascularization.

For more information about the study please see clinicaltrials.gov NCT06161415.