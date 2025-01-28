Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser wins tender in Italy for its cystic fibrosis NGS test worth up to 5.4 million SEK

Devyser has secured a tender for its cystic fibrosis NGS test, Devyser CFTR. The tender with Policlinico di Bari is valid for five years with an estimated total order value up to 5.4 million SEK

"This tender is another testament to our already strong position in the Italian market", says CCO Theis Kipling. "The CFTR NGS assay is a corner in our portfolio for inherited diseases where national and regional screening programs represent important opportunities for us. Securing this tender is another confirmation of the competitiveness of our high quality and simple CFTR NGS solutions." Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. Devyser CFTR is a CE-IVD labelled NGS test used in the confirmation of cystic fibrosis and for screening of genetic variants in newborns and adults. Devyser CFTR NGS captures all clinically relevant cystic fibrosis gene mutations in a single assay that is purpose-designed for fast and efficient lab processing.

"This is a great way to start off the year and I'm confident the momentum will continue to build, says CCO Theis Kipling"

About Devyser

Devyser develops, manufactures and sells diagnostic solutions and analysis services to clinical laboratories in more than 65 countries. Our products are used for advanced genetic testing in the hereditary disease, oncology and transplant fields, to enable targeted cancer treatment, the diagnosis of a large number of genetic diseases, and transplant patient follow-up. Devyser's products, and unique, patented solution requiring only one test tube, simplify genetic testing processes, improve sample throughput, minimize hands-on time and deliver rapid results. Our goal is for every patient to receive a correct diagnosis in the shortest possible time. Sustainability is a central part of our business and an important prerequisite for long term value creation.

Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with eight in-house sales offices in Europe and the US. The company also runs Devyser Genomic Laboratories, a CLIA certified laboratory in Atlanta, US. In 2022, Devyser's quality management system was certified according to the IVDR and a number of the company's products have since been certified according to the IVDR.

Devyser's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

For more information, visit www.devyser.com.