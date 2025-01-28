Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a global leader in software supply chain security, announces that it has signed a three-year agreement with Rockwell Automation, Inc. ("Rockwell") (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest pure-play industrial automation company.





This contract underscores the Company's growing traction with the industrial control systems ("ICS") vertical - an industry where software supply chain security is paramount for operational reliability, regulatory compliance, and product security requirements for industrial control systems.

"The supply chain security market is rapidly evolving, and Cybeats' solutions are at the forefront of ensuring transparency, compliance, and trust across the software ecosystem. The product security team at Rockwell is excited to expand the use of Cybeats SBOM Studio for our SBOM management needs," said Tony Baker, Rockwell Automation, VP & Chief Product Security Officer.

"This multi-year agreement is one of the most significant contracts in Cybeats' history, highlighting the growing demand for robust software supply chain solutions across critical sectors. By collaborating with industry leader Rockwell Automation, Cybeats is further solidifying its position as a trusted provider for addressing complex product security challenges on a global scale," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats.

Benefits of SBOM Adoption

SBOM Studio delivers measurable ROI by streamlining software vulnerability management, enhancing supply chain transparency, and supporting regulatory compliance. As a trusted solution for global leaders like Rockwell Automation, SBOM Studio empowers organizations across industries to navigate the complexities of the software supply chain. The platform enables secure SBOM sharing, fostering transparency and trust with customers, and helping organizations meet regulatory requirements while accelerating the sale of their products in highly regulated markets. Cybeats is proud to collaborate with industry innovators like Rockwell Automation, reinforcing its position as a leader in SBOM management.[1]

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

[1] https://www.cisa.gov/sbom

