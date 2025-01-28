WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services partner, today announced a strategic multi-year engagement with Apollo, an innovative integrated insurance group focused on providing products and services to clients, brokers, and capital partners at Lloyd's.

As part of the engagement, WNS will enable Apollo's 'Fast Start' strategic partner syndicate program, providing solutions for new Lloyd's of London market entrants including comprehensive technology and business services across concept design, launch, and ongoing management. With WNS' deep domain capabilities across insurance and the Lloyd's market, Apollo will be able to accelerate the launch of new syndicates and provide a flexible and scalable operating model in support of their ongoing run operations.

WNS' team of industry experts will also provide support for end-to-end insurance and finance administration services, controls management, and management reporting to enable innovation, automation, and new capabilities as the syndicates grow.

"WNS' Lloyd's of London expertise, coupled with our advanced technology and analytics capabilities, has enabled us to enter into this relationship with Apollo to deliver end-to-end setup and managed services for new syndicates. WNS looks forward to working with Apollo to enhance and streamline operations, deliver data-led actionable insights, enable superior customer experiences, and ensure regulatory compliance for its syndicate clients," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Andrew Gray, Syndicate Partnerships Director at Apollo, said, "Our syndicate partners choose Apollo because they want to work with an underwriting business that understands what it takes to be successful at Lloyd's. Our partnership with WNS means that they can also now benefit from WNS' market leading technology and data solutions, in addition to their depth of skilled London Market resource. These two elements combined make Apollo's syndicate partnership offering truly unique at Lloyd's and the natural choice for innovative businesses looking to create a successful syndicate at Lloyd's."

WNS works with more than 70 global insurers, re-insurers, brokers and InsurTech firms to ensure they succeed in a rapidly changing business environment by improving risk mitigation, reducing indemnity spending, enhancing customer experience, and lowering service costs. WNS has a differentiated position in the UK insurance market, including deep domain expertise established by supporting over 10 Lloyd's and the London market clients.

About Apollo

Apollo is an innovative integrated insurance group dedicated to providing high quality products and services to clients, brokers, and capital partners at Lloyd's. They offer insurance products across Property, Casualty, Marine, Energy Transportation, Specialty, Reinsurance and Smart Follow divisions through Syndicate 1969. Through Syndicate 1971, they offer digital embedded risk programmes.

Apollo's Strategic Partner Syndicates supports new Lloyd's entrants from initial concept to full managing agency services. For more information, visit www.apollounderwriting.com

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services partner. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2024, WNS had 63,390 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

