New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Elsevier, a global leader in scientific information and analytics, and The Carolina Consortium, a leading advocate for academic collaboration and access to knowledge, are pleased to announce a new Read and Publish (R&P) agreement for 2025. The 3 year agreement underscores the Consortium's commitment to empowering its member institutions with seamless access to scholarly content and sustainable publishing options.

The proposed agreement will enable 17 participating institutions to access the latest high quality scientific content while supporting authors in publishing their work open access, fostering greater visibility and impact of their research. This hybrid model aligns with the global transition toward open access, promoting equitable knowledge dissemination and innovation.

Jenn Brosek, Co-Leader, Carolina Consortium, said: "We are excited to start a Read & Publish Deal with Elsevier. This is a fantastic opportunity for our research to be published without the stress of APC transactions. We look forward to the next three years for our user communities to continue being served by these resources and for lessened financial barriers to publishing. It was a great experience working with our Elsevier team and we look forward to continued partnership in the years to come."

James Tonna, VP Research Sales, Americas at Elsevier, added: "We are excited about the potential of this agreement to drive research impact and accessibility; this partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting researchers and ensuring the sustainability of scholarly publishing."



Greg Raschke, Senior Vice Provost and Director of Libraries at North Carolina State University, said: "We are excited to have the Carolina Consortium and Elsevier come together on an agreement that meets the collective needs of our diverse member libraries while expanding options for our researchers to make their work openly available. This agreement represents some of the major benefits achieved by the Carolina Consortium by collaborating at a broad scale."

About the Carolina Consortium:

The Carolina Consortium, established in 2004, is a collaborative partnership among academic institutions in North Carolina and South Carolina. It facilitates collective purchasing of electronic resources, enabling member institutions to access a wide array of scholarly materials at reduced costs. By leveraging group negotiations, the Consortium enhances resource availability and fosters academic collaboration across the region. Find out more here.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in scientific information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making with innovative solutions based on trusted, evidence-based content and advanced AI-enabled digital technologies.

We have supported the work of our research and healthcare communities for more than 140 years. Our 9,500 employees around the world, including 2,500 technologists, are dedicated to supporting researchers, librarians, academic leaders, funders, governments, R&D-intensive companies, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators in their critical work. Our 2,900 scientific journals and iconic reference books include the foremost titles in their fields, including Cell Press, The Lancet and Gray's Anatomy.

Together with the Elsevier Foundation, we work in partnership with the communities we serve to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information on our work, digital solutions and content, visit www.elsevier.com.

