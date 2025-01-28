Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025

WKN: A2N87T | ISIN: SE0007413455 | Ticker-Symbol: 78D
Stuttgart
28.01.25
08:30 Uhr
0,260 Euro
-0,001
-0,19 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 16:19 Uhr
42 Leser
Alzinova AB: Alzinova strategically realigns CMO position to enhance collaboration and drive next development phase

Finanznachrichten News

Alzinova AB (publ) (ticker: ALZ) hereby announces that the Company's CMO is stepping down from her role after mutual agreement. The basis is a strategic decision to appoint a CMO in place at the Company's head office in Gothenburg, in order to be able to conduct an even closer dialogue with the R&D team and management team in connection with Alzinova entering the next development phase.

Due to the above, the Company, together with CMO Kirsten Harting, who has also been part of Alzinova's management team, has jointly agreed that the employment will be terminated. Recruitment of a replacement has begun.

"We would like to thank Kirsten for the good work she has done and wish her the best of luck in the challenges ahead. Now that the Company is entering the next important and exciting phase, it is extremely important that we have the right resources in place in Gothenburg, which will give us the best possible conditions to drive our projects forward", says Alzinova's CEO Tord Labuda.

For further information, please contact:
Tord Labuda, CEO
E-mail: tord.labuda@alzinova.com

About Alzinova AB
Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company in clinical development specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, where the starting point is to attack toxic amyloid-beta oligomers. The lead candidate ALZ-101 is a therapeutic vaccine against Alzheimer's disease. Alzinova's patented AßCC peptide technology makes it possible to develop disease-modifying treatments that target the toxic amyloid-beta oligomers that are central to the onset and development of the disease with great accuracy. From a global perspective, Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases, with around 40 million affected today. Based on the same technology, the company is also developing the antibody ALZ-201, which is currently in preclinical development, and the goal is to further expand the pipeline. The company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
