Alzinova AB: Alzinova strategically realigns CMO position to enhance collaboration and drive next development phase

Alzinova AB (publ) (ticker: ALZ) hereby announces that the Company's CMO is stepping down from her role after mutual agreement. The basis is a strategic decision to appoint a CMO in place at the Company's head office in Gothenburg, in order to be able to conduct an even closer dialogue with the R&D team and management team in connection with Alzinova entering the next development phase.

Due to the above, the Company, together with CMO Kirsten Harting, who has also been part of Alzinova's management team, has jointly agreed that the employment will be terminated. Recruitment of a replacement has begun.

"We would like to thank Kirsten for the good work she has done and wish her the best of luck in the challenges ahead. Now that the Company is entering the next important and exciting phase, it is extremely important that we have the right resources in place in Gothenburg, which will give us the best possible conditions to drive our projects forward", says Alzinova's CEO Tord Labuda.

For further information, please contact:

Tord Labuda, CEO

E-mail: tord.labuda@alzinova.com

