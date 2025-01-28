Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2024 and FY 2025.
Financial calendar: MEMSCAP
Event
Planned Date
Financial earnings for FY 2024
March 27, 2025
Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2025
April 29, 2025
Annual general meeting of shareholders
June 2025
Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2025
July 30, 2025
Financial earnings for HY 2025
August 29, 2025
Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2025
October 28, 2025
Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2025
January 27, 2026
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS). More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128960171/en/
Contacts:
For more information, please contact:
Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com