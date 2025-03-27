RESILIENT PROFITABILITY MODEL CONFIRMED DESPITE A CHALLENGING ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

2024 ADJUSTED EBITDA1: €2,148K (17.0% OF REVENUE)

2024 NET PROFIT: €1,374K (10.9% OF REVENUE)

GROUP EQUITY UP 3.4% TO €18,270K VS. PRIOR YEAR

STRONG VISIBILITY AND SOLID ORDER BACKLOG IN AEROSPACE FOR 2025

SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF TECHNICAL TESTS AND MAJOR MILESTONES IN THE "ENGINE CONTROL" PROGRAM, SUPPORTING PROFITABLE GROWTH TARGETS OF THE 4G PLAN FOR 2026

Proven resilient profitability model in a challenging sectoral environment

Audited annual revenue of €12,660 thousand, in line with previous quarterly publications, down 10% despite significant growth from MEMSCAP's top four clients. This decline follows a 51% increase in consolidated sales in 2023, resulting in a particularly high comparison base.

Net profit of €1,374 thousand for FY 2024 (10.9% of revenue)

Adjusted EBITDA 1 for FY 2024 to €2,148 thousand (17.0% of revenue)

Available cash of €5,452 thousand as of December 31, 2024, after the near-completion of the share buyback program (€478 thousand out of the €500 thousand planned)

Net available cash (excluding lease liabilities) of €5,426 thousand as of December 31, 2024

Strong visibility in the aerospace sector for 2025

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today announced its earnings for the 2024 financial year ending December 31, 2024.

Consolidated revenue analysis

In line with previous quarterly publications, the Group's audited revenue for the fiscal year 2024 amounted to €12,660 thousand, compared to €14,073 thousand for the fiscal year 2023. The breakdown of consolidated revenue from continuing operations by business sector for the fiscal year 2024 is as follows:

Market segments Revenue

(In thousands of euros) 2023 2023 (%) 2024 2024 (%) Aerospace 8,801 63% 8,195 65% Medical 3,589 26% 3,147 25% Optical communications 1,555 11% 1,237 10% Others (Royalties from licensed trademarks) 128 1% 81 1% Total revenue from continuing operations 14,073 100% 12,660 100%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

The revenue from continuing operations for the fiscal year 2024 decreased by -10.0% in euros and -9.9% in U.S. dollars compared to the fiscal year 2023, following a +51% growth recorded in the previous year, which created a particularly challenging base effect. It is important to note that sales denominated in U.S. dollars accounted for approximately 66% of the consolidated revenue from continuing operations in 2024.

The Group's activities evolved in a challenging sectoral environment, with the aerospace industry facing significant tensions within supply chains. Aerospace sales amounted to €8,195 thousand (-€606 thousand -6.9% vs. 2023). In the Group's largest business segment (64.7% of consolidated sales in 2024), demand remained strong across both civil and military sectors. However, supply chains struggled to keep pace, with disruptions and delays affecting various industry players. Following a growth-driven first half of the year, these disruptions impacted the Group's sales in H2 2024. While the Group's major clients remained aligned with their targets and posted significant growth, these industry-wide challenges weighed heavily on smaller customers.

Medical segment sales amounted to €3,147 thousand (-€442 thousand -12.3% vs. 2023), accounting for 24.9% of the Group's consolidated revenue in 2024. The decline in medical activities was entirely attributable to the sharp drop in revenues from implantable solutions.

The optical communications division recorded €1,237 thousand in revenue (-€318 thousand -20.5% vs. 2023), representing 9.8% of the Group's consolidated sales in 2024. This niche market is characterized by high volatility, driven by fiber optic investments in Asia, particularly in China. Thanks to its fabless business model, this segment remains a profitability driver for the Group, regardless of market fluctuations.

Royalties from licensed trademarks amounted to €81 thousand for the fiscal year 2024.

Presentation of the consolidated income statement

The Group's consolidated income statement for the fiscal year 2024 is as follows:

In thousands of euros 2023 2024 Revenue from continuing operations 14,073 12,660 Cost of revenue (8,033) (7,638) Gross margin 6,040 5,022 % of revenue 42.9% 39.7% Operating expenses (3,563) (3 850) Operating profit (loss) 2,477 1,172 Financial profit (loss) (304) 226 Income tax expense (33) (24) Net profit (loss) 2,140 1,374

(Financial data were subject to an audit by the Group's statutory auditors who will issue their reports at a later date. On March 27th, 2025, the MEMSCAP's board of directors authorized the release of the FY 2024 consolidated financial statements. Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

* Net of research development grants.

The gross margin for the fiscal year 2024 amounted to €5,022 thousand, bringing the annual gross margin rate to 39.7% of consolidated revenue, compared to 42.9% in the previous fiscal year, a direct result of lower business volume year-on-year.

Operating expenses, net of research and development grants, amounted to €3,850 thousand, compared to €3,563 thousand in 2023. Research and development expenses, net of grants, totalled €1,434 thousand in 2024, a level similar to the previous year, and primarily included developments related to new generations of aerospace and medical products. Research and development expenses before grants accounted for 14.4% of consolidated revenue (2023: 11.0%). As part of the Group's business evolution and structuring, selling and administrative expenses increased by +23.0% and +5.5%, respectively, in 2024 compared to 2023.

The Group's average full-time equivalent workforce increased from 54.5 employees in 2023 to 59.6 employees in 2024, reflecting a +9.4% growth.

For the fiscal year 2024, operating profit stood at €1,172 thousand (9.3% of revenue), compared to €2,477 thousand (17.6% of revenue) in 2023. The financial result, a net financial gain of €226 thousand in 2024 (2023: Net financial loss of €304 thousand), included a foreign exchange gain of €165 thousand (2023: Foreign exchange loss of €234 thousand). The tax expense recognized for both fiscal years 2024 and 2023 corresponded to deferred tax asset variations and had no impact on the Group's cash flow.

As a result, the Group reported a net profit of €1,374 thousand (10.9% of revenue) for the fiscal year 2024, compared to a net profit of €2,140 thousand (15.2% of revenue) for the fiscal year 2023.

Evolution of the Group's cash Consolidated shareholders' equity

The adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations for the fiscal year 2024 amounted to €2,148 thousand (17.0% of revenue), compared to €3,263 thousand (23.2% of revenue) for the fiscal year 2023. It should be noted that research and development expenses were fully recorded as operating expenses and were not capitalized in the Group's balance sheet for both fiscal years 2024 and 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, the Group had available cash of €5,452 thousand (December 31, 2023: €6,237 thousand), including cash and financial investments recorded as other non-current financial assets. The increase in inventory levels during 2024, amounting to €1,182 thousand and primarily resulting from a less dynamic second half in terms of business activity, impacted the cash position at year-end. Additionally, the Group carried out a share buyback program at the end of 2024, with a total investment of €478 thousand as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the amount of financial debts and borrowings (excluding lease liabilities) stood at €26 thousand, while net cash (excluding lease liabilities) amounted to €5,426 thousand (December 31, 2023: €6,109 thousand).

As of December 31, 2024, MEMSCAP Group's shareholders' equity totalled €18,270 thousand (December 31, 2023: €17,676 thousand).

1 Adjusted EBITDA means operating profit before depreciation, amortisation, and share-based payment charge (IFRS 2) and including foreign exchange gains/losses related to ordinary activities.

Perspectives

Despite a temporarily deteriorated sectoral environment, the fiscal year 2024 demonstrated the robustness of MEMSCAP's business model, whose foundations ensure a significant and sustainable level of profitability.

Additionally, the Group holds a strong order backlog in the aerospace sector for the fiscal year 2025.

The successful validation of technical tests and major milestones in the "Engine Control" development and industrialization program reinforces the profitable growth objectives outlined in the 4G Plan by 2026.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical.

MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris (Euronext Paris Memscap ISIN code: FR0010298620 Ticker symbol: MEMS)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

at 31 December 2024

31 December 31 December 2024 2023 €000 €000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1 087 937 Goodwill and intangible assets 6 531 6 682 Right-of-use assets 4 657 5 354 Other non-current financial assets 1 489 1 436 Employee benefit net asset 39 1 Deferred tax asset 80 106 13 883 14 516 Current assets Inventories 5 032 4 054 Trade and other receivables 2 746 2 714 Prepayments 205 197 Cash and short-term deposits 3 963 4 801 11 946 11 766 Total assets 25 829 26 282 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued capital 1 927 1 869 Share premium 17 972 17 972 Treasury shares (599 (134 Retained earnings 2 520 1 095 Foreign currency translation (3 550 (3 126 18 270 17 676 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 4 237 4 646 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 26 Employee benefit liability 90 80 4 327 4 752 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2 391 2 780 Lease liabilities 782 937 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 26 102 Provisions 33 35 3 232 3 854 Total liabilities 7 559 8 606 Total equity and liabilities 25 829 26 282

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2024

2024 2023 Continuing operations €000 €000 Sales of goods and services 12 660 14 073 Revenue 12 660 14 073 Cost of sales (7 638 (8 033 Gross profit 5 022 6 040 Other income 388 142 Research and development expenses (1 822 (1 548 Selling and distribution costs (985 (801 Administrative expenses (1 431 (1 356 Operating profit (loss) 1 172 2 477 Finance costs (173 (380 Finance income 399 76 Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations before tax 1 398 2 173 Income tax expense (24 (33 Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations 1 374 2 140 Profit (loss) for the year 1 374 2 140 Earnings per share: Basic, for profit (loss) for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) 0.179 0.286 Diluted, for profit (loss) for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros 0.179 0.278 Basic, profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) 0.179 0.286 Diluted, profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) 0.179 0.278

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2024

2024 2023 €000 €000 Profit (loss) for the year 1 374 2 140 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial gains (losses) 28 (30 Elimination of intra-group restructuring operations (1 195 Income tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 28 (1 225 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets 59 108 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (424 742 Income tax on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (365 850 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (337 (375 Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 1 037 1 765

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2024

(In thousands of euros, except for number of shares) Number Issued Share Treasury Retained Foreign Total of shares capital premium shares earnings currency translation shareholders' equity €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 At 1 January 2023 7 476 902 1 869 17 972 (144) (242) (3 868) 15 587 Profit for the year 2 140 2 140 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (1 117) 742 (375) Total comprehensive income 1 023 742 1 765 Treasury shares 10 10 Share-based payments 314 314 At 31 December 2023 7 476 902 1 869 17 972 (134) 1 095 (3 126) 17 676 At 1 January 2024 7 476 902 1 869 17 972 (134) 1 095 (3 126) 17 676 Profit for the year 1 374 1 374 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 87 (424) (337) Total comprehensive income 1 461 (424) 1 037 Capital increase 230 000 58 (58) Treasury shares (465) (465) Share-based payments 22 22 At 31 December 2024 7 706 902 1 927 17 972 (599) 2 520 (3 550) 18 270

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2024

2024 2023 €000 €000 Operating activities: Net profit (loss) for the year 1 374 2 140 Non-cash items written back: Amortization and depreciation 790 721 Loss (capital gain) on disposal of fixed assets 4 17 Other non-financial activities 32 410 Accounts receivable (144 (328 Inventories (1 182 (1 598 Other debtors (137 120 Accounts payable (54 (163 Other liabilities (135 433 Total net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 548 1 752 Investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (206 (346 Proceeds from sale (purchase) of other non-current financial assets 14 (145 Total net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (192 (491 Financing activities: Repayment of borrowings (102 (101 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (620 (502 Sale (purchase) of treasury shares (464 10 Total net cash flows from (used) in financing activities (1 186 (593 Net foreign exchange difference (8 (47 Increase (decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents (838 621 Opening cash and cash equivalents balance 4 801 4 180 Closing cash and cash equivalents balance 3 963 4 801

Yann Cousinet

Chief Financial Officer

Ph.: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

yann.cousinet@memscap.com