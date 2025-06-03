Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today announces that its annual combined general meeting was held on June 3, 2025, at 5:00 PM at the company's headquarters located in Parc Activillage des Fontaines, Bernin (38), France.

At the annual combined general meeting held on June 3, 2025, the shareholders of MEMSCAP S.A. approved, by a very large majority, all the resolutions submitted for their approval, with the exception of the 21st resolution (Delegation of authority to increase capital for the benefit of employees), which was rejected in line with the recommendations of the board of directors.

The shareholders present, represented, or having voted remotely accounted for 2,094,499 shares, representing 27.57% of the shares with voting rights, and 2,749,924 votes, representing 33.06% of the total voting rights.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical.

MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris (Euronext Paris Memscap ISIN code: FR0010298620 Ticker symbol: MEMS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603631811/en/

Contacts:

Yann Cousinet

Chief Financial Officer

Ph.: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

yann.cousinet@memscap.com