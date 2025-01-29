Das Instrument B7Z0 NO0012861667 ARRIBATEC GROUP NK 0,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2025The instrument B7Z0 NO0012861667 ARRIBATEC GROUP NK 0,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.01.2025Das Instrument LB0 FR001400DIY6 CABASSE S.A. EO -,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2025The instrument LB0 FR001400DIY6 CABASSE S.A. EO -,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2025Das Instrument 8UT JP3046230003 JAPAN LOGISTICS FUND INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2025The instrument 8UT JP3046230003 JAPAN LOGISTICS FUND INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2025Das Instrument 5PN US30258N1054 FAT BRANDS INC.A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2025The instrument 5PN US30258N1054 FAT BRANDS INC.A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2025Das Instrument ECS GB00BYT56612 EIGHT CAP PARTNE.LS-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2025The instrument ECS GB00BYT56612 EIGHT CAP PARTNE.LS-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2025Das Instrument 4Y4 FR0013345493 BIO-UV GROUP SAS EO1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2025The instrument 4Y4 FR0013345493 BIO-UV GROUP SAS EO1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.01.2025Das Instrument 14B NO0010776990 HUDDLY AS -,000625 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2025The instrument 14B NO0010776990 HUDDLY AS -,000625 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2025Das Instrument K1Z0 SE0022726139 CHORDATE MEDICAL HLG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2025The instrument K1Z0 SE0022726139 CHORDATE MEDICAL HLG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2025Das Instrument 3D6 DE000A2LQ1P6 AVEMIO AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2025The instrument 3D6 DE000A2LQ1P6 AVEMIO AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2025Das Instrument 2XX0 NO0013293142 XXL ASA A NK 40 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2025The instrument 2XX0 NO0013293142 XXL ASA A NK 40 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2025