LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita Plc (CPI.L), a professional services provider, said on Wednesday that it has bagged a renewed contract of 89 million pounds from the UK's Health and Safety Executive to continue to manage the Gas Safe Register. The contract will run from April 2025 to December 2029.The Gas Safe Register is an official list of gas businesses across the UK that are registered to work safely and legally on boilers, cookers, fires, and all other gas appliances.Capita is also responsible for promoting awareness of the register and general gas safety awareness to consumers across the UK. The company has been delivering the gas safe register since 2009.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX