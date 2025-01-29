WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Wednesday announced that it has secured an international contract valued at approximately $12 million for its Security division.The agreement involves providing multiple units of the Eagle M60 ZBx multi-energy, mobile cargo and vehicle inspection system, along with follow-on maintenance and support services.These advanced inspection systems, equipped with combinational imaging technology, are designed to enhance security measures and will be deployed to support international border and security requirements.OSIS closed Wednesday's trading at $196.94 up 0.25 percent or $0.49 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX