STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company (0H6X.L), a Swedish telecommunications firm, Thursday reported net loss of SEK 339 million or SEK 0.13 per share for the fourth quarter, lower than SEK 2.718 billion or SEK 0.73 per share in the same quarter a year ago.Operating income was SEK 1.393 billion compared with operating loss of SEK 2.398 billion last year.Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased 5.1 percent to SEK 7.870 billion from SEK 7.491 billion a year ago.Revenue for the quarter grew 3 percent to SEK 23.724 billion from SEK 23.039 billion in the previous year.The company's Board has proposed a dividend of SEK 2 per share.Looking ahead, Telia has confirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook for EBITDA growth of at least 5 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX