PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported fourth quarter net income from continuing operations of 880 million euros compared to a loss of 119 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.69 euros compared to a loss of 0.09 euros. Business net income declined to 1.64 billion euros from 1.93 billion euros, prior year. Business earnings per share was 1.31 euros, decreased by 14.9% or down 11.0% at CER. Net sales were 10.56 billion euros, increased by 9.1% or 10.3% at CER.In fiscal 2024, business earnings per share was 7.12 euros, decreased by 1.8% , or up 4.1% at CER. Net sales were 41.08 billion euros, and increased by 8.6% or 11.3% at CER. The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of 3.92 euros for 2024.Paul Hudson, CEO, said: 'We achieved double-digit sales growth in 2024 while pursuing the transformation of the company. We exceeded our business EPS guidance. As we enter 2025, we expect continued, solid growth in sales and a strong rebound in earnings. We are also confident in the mid to long-term growth prospects of Sanofi, supported by ongoing launches, Dupixent, and expected future launches from our pipeline.'In 2025, the company expects sales to grow by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage at CER. Sanofi confirmed the expectation of a strong rebound in business EPS with growth at a low double-digit percentage at CER, before share buyback.