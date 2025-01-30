BIEL (dpa-AFX) - Swatch Group (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) reported fiscal 2024 net income of 219 million Swiss francs compared to 890 million francs, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.75 francs, compared to 3.35 francs. Net sales were 6.73 billion francs, down 12.2% against the previous year at constant exchange rates, or down 14.6% at current rates. The company said The Watches & Jewelry segment ended the 2024 reporting year with a considerable decline in sales.For 2025, Swatch Group expects substantial improvements with respect to sales, operating result and cash flow.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX