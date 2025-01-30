LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group PLC (III.L), an investment company, Thursday reported net asset value (NAV) per share at the end of the third quarter of 2,457 pence, higher than 2,261 pence in the previous quarter.3i Group's total returns for the 9-month period was 20 percent.The company said that Dutch discount retailer Action, in which 3i Group holds its largest investment, reported revenue of 13.782 billion euros for fiscal 2024, higher than 11.324 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew 10.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX