LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, mining company Rio Tinto Group (RIO, RTPPF.PK), and aluminum company Norsk Hydro ASA announced the decision to invest nearly $45 million to identify and evaluate available carbon capture technologies to implement it in aluminum electrolysis process in the future.Spanning over five years, the initiative aims to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from aluminum smelters. The project will be mostly conducted at Rio Tinto's facilities in Europe and Hydro's facilities in Norway.In the pre-market hours, Rio Tinto's stock is trading at $60.29, up 0.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.