The Visual Process Monitoring starter kit enables companies to rapidly develop edge video analytics solutions for in-facility safety monitoring, labor productivity analysis and optimization, order packaging verification, and other use cases leveraging vision-language models (VLMs).

Incorporating Grid Dynamics' extensive experience in delivering successful visual analytics projects, this starter kit addresses the growing demand for edge visual analytics in manufacturing and logistics applications, enabling the solution to be deployed efficiently and at scale.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services, today announced a starter kit for Visual Process Monitoring. This framework is designed to accelerate the development of visual monitoring workflows that track moving objects, such as vehicles and people, continuously evaluate the semantics of their behavior and interactions, and automatically trigger alerts or generate reports. The solution aims to significantly reduce the cost and complexity of visual analytics projects for Grid Dynamics' clients by replacing the traditional computer vision development approach with a VLM-centric design.

Visual process analytics on the edge is a powerful and versatile tool that can address a broad range of problems, including shelf space and store layout optimization in retail, workforce management in restaurants, safety monitoring in warehouses, and quality control in manufacturing operations. Traditionally, developing computer vision solutions has been a complex and expensive process, requiring the collection of large amounts of training data, manual labeling, and the design of custom models-turning every new use case or monitoring rule into an expensive engineering project. Grid Dynamics' new Visual Process Monitoring starter kit helps companies overcome these challenges by providing a VLM-based framework that allows them to create various monitoring workflows in a zero-shot fashion.

"We see edge visual analytics becoming increasingly widespread and versatile, and we work with clients on applying it to a broad variety of manufacturing, packaging, and warehousing use cases," said Ilya Katsov, VP of Technology at Grid Dynamics. "This trend is significantly accelerated by VLMs that reduce the implementation complexity while increasing affordability of edge GPU devices. This new starter kit enables us to prototype and deliver visual analytics solutions even faster, and we expect it to be in demand among clients seeking improvements in efficiency, quality, and safety."

The Visual Process Monitoring starter kit extends Grid Dynamics' portfolio of accelerators for smart manufacturing and supply chain, and the company aims to accelerate the delivery of transformative AI projects in these domains. Visit this page to learn more about the Visual Process Monitoring starter kit from Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 8 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud platform and product engineering, and digital engagement services. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the expected benefits of our product capabilities and our company's future growth including with customers and GigaCube strategy.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to our ability to achieve its expected benefits, as well as any factors limiting our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company's growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed October 31, 2024, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

