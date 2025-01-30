WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), Thursday announced that the company has secured a contract from JXN Water to operate and maintain the water treatment system in Jackson, Mississippi.The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.Under the 10-year contract, the company would ensure clean water supply to citizens and take care of the critical water infrastructure.In the pre-market hours, Jacobs stock is trading at $137.71, up 0.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX