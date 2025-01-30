Regulatory News;:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a major tech player in Europe, has announced that it is in exclusive negotiations with a view to acquiring management consulting firm Aurexia.

The planned acquisition of 100% of Aurexia is in keeping with Sopra Steria's strategy of developing its consulting business with the aim of doubling its size by 2028, at which point consulting would account for at least 12% of the Group's revenue. The proposed acquisition is aimed at bolstering the Group's management consulting activities in financial services. It would expand Sopra Steria Next's capacity and expertise as well as its positioning and ability to serve France's leading financial institutions.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Paris, Aurexia assists senior management, operations, finance, risk and compliance teams at leading French banks and insurers with their development, operational efficiency and compliance projects. With 140 consulting professionals, Aurexia's forecast revenue for 2024 is around €20 million, with 80% of this total generated in France.

Eric Vernhes, Chairman of Aurexia, commented: "Having achieved revenue growth of 11% in 2024, we are delighted about the opportunity to join Sopra Steria Next, which would further strengthen our momentum. Connecting our teams in Paris, elsewhere in France and abroad with Sopra Steria Next would also offer plenty of development opportunities. With our shared entrepreneurial culture and values, we hope to be able to join forces in 2025."

Dominique Herrou, CEO of Aurexia, added: "This proposed merger would enable us to further expand our client coverage and leverage our growth drivers. The resulting critical mass would put us in a stronger position to take on major transformation projects in banking and insurance. It would also enable us to provide further added value to our clients thanks to synergies with Sopra Steria's Financial Services vertical."

Fabrice Asvazadourian, CEO of Sopra Steria Next, commented: "Our plan to acquire Aurexia is in line with the Group's strategy of ramping up growth in consulting so as to be able to offer financial institutions the expertise and capacity needed to support major transformations in their various business areas. This acquisition would make Sopra Steria Next one of the leading management consultancies in France's financial services sector, with over 400 consultants dedicated to the industry, and would enable us to offer an even greater combination of business expertise and cutting-edge technologies."

The proposed acquisition is subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 52,000* employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of €5.8 billion.

* Headcount reassessed following the sale of Sopra Banking Software activities in September 2024.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

About Aurexia

The Aurexia group has been assisting financial services firms with their transformation projects since 2006. With 10 partners and 150 employees spread across 5 offices in France (Paris and Nantes) and abroad (Luxembourg, Singapore and Hong Kong), we offer business expertise in retail banking and specialised financial services, insurance, investment banking, asset and wealth management, and central support functions including finance, risk, compliance and data management.

From small- and medium-scale projects to major programmes, we serve our clients in a wide range of cross-functional areas such as structuring and managing programmes, digital and the customer/employee experience, operational excellence and smart automation, partnership strategy, resource pooling and smartshoring, analysis and implementation of new regulatory requirements, sustainable finance, and ESG.

