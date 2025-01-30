GROUPE LDLC: 2024/2025 NINE-MONTH REVENUES

LIMONEST, 30 JANUARY 2025, 5.45 PM

CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF €396.6M

Q3 REVENUES IMPACTED BY ONGOING CAUTION IN DEMAND

PROMISING Q3 PERFORMANCE BY RUE DU COMMERCE

Olivier de la Clergerie, LDLC Group CEO, said: "The LDLC Group posted revenues of €396.6m for the first nine months of the 2024/2025 financial year, down 8.1% on the same period last year. Overall demand remained cautious throughout the period in both BtoB and BtoC markets, due to the persistently sluggish economic and social environment in France.

Since the integration of the Rue du Commerce business in July 2024, the LDLC Group has thoroughly reworked the brand's positioning to turn it into the Group's generalist marketplace. As evidenced by Rue du Commerce's strong third quarter performance, we are now able to ramp up development of the online shopping precinct.

While the current economic climate and prevailing trends call for caution, the fundamentals of the high-tech equipment sector remain intact and the market outlook is robust, driven by equipment upgrading cycles and innovation.

We are convinced that the Group's financial base, past and future organisational and cost streamlining measures and the development initiatives rolled out during this challenging period will allow us to reap the full benefits of the next growth cycle."

9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED REVENUES (1 APRIL TO 31 DECEMBER)

€m 2024/2025 2023/2024 Change (%) Q1 revenues 118.1 126.9 -6.9% Q2 revenues 125.6 139.9 -10.3% Q3 revenues 152.9 164.4 -7.0% 9-month total 396.6 431.3 -8.1%

Corporate data: Q3 2024/2025 revenues €138.3m, 9-month revenues €350.7m

Q3 2024/2025 revenues of €152.9m

Q3 2024/2025 revenues amounted to €152.9m, down 7.0% versus Q3 2023/2024 and down 8.6% at constant consolidation scope (excluding the impact of Rue du Commerce, consolidated since 10 July 2024).

The BtoC business posted quarterly revenues of €108.5m, down 5.1% from Q3 2023/2024. Store revenues dipped 0.7% to €41.1m. Consolidated since 10 July 2024, Rue du Commerce contributed €2.6m to Q3 revenues, up sharply from Q2. This performance reflects the initial impact of the brand's repositioning aimed at combining growth, driven by the gradual ramp-up of the LDLC Group's online shopping precinct, and profitability, in particular by limiting direct offers of products that do not contribute to margins.

Group business volumes including the LDLC franchise chain and the LDLC and Rue du Commerce marketplaces amounted to €167.0m, down 3.3% as reported and down 8.1% at constant consolidation scope. This includes an €8.3m contribution from Rue du Commerce, up from €3.3m in Q2.

The BtoB business posted revenues of €41.4m, down 11.5% from €46.8m in Q3 2023/2024. Business continues to be heavily impacted by the prevailing macroeconomic and political situation, prompting businesses to exercise caution and postpone their investments.

Revenues from other businesses fell 11.2% to €3.0m. Childcare brand L'Armoire de Bébé posted revenues of €2.1m, down 7.9%.

Nine-month 2024/2025 revenues of €396.6m

Nine-month 2024/2025 consolidated revenues amounted to €396.6m, down 8.1%. At constant consolidation scope, revenues were down 8.9%.

Amid a sluggish economic environment, BtoC revenues totalled €276.0m, down 5.8% versus the first nine months of 2023/2024. Rue du Commerce contributed €3.8m to nine-month revenues. Store revenues came to €106.8m, up 2.0%.

Group business volumes amounted to €420.5m (including an €11.6m contribution from Rue du Commerce), down 6.2% as reported and down 8.8% at constant consolidation scope.

BtoB revenues fell 12.9% to €111.6m.

Other businesses posted total nine-month revenues of €9.1m, down 12.1% from €10.3m for the same period last year. L'Armoire de Bébé posted revenues of €6.3m, down 8.9%.

CUSTOMER SERVICE OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR THE 11TH YEAR RUNNING

In November 2024, for the 11th year running, LDLC received the "Customer Service of the Year[1]" award in the "Technical Product Retail" category, earning a record score of 19.71/20, up again on the previous year.

Customer satisfaction remains a core feature of the LDLC Group's identity and this 11th consecutive award testifies to the unflagging excellence of its customer service.

OUTLOOK

While the second half is expected to be more profitable than the first due to the usual seasonal business trends, it will inevitably be impacted by the significant decline in sales.

While economic conditions have curbed demand, the fundamentals of the high-tech sector remain intact, sustained by innovation and upgrading requirements. The LDLC Group is continuing its efforts to overcome current challenges and emerge stronger, both by continuing to grow, as evidenced by the acquisition of the Rue du Commerce business made possible by the Group's financial strength, and by reducing costs in line with prevailing economic balances.

In line with its strategy, the Group is pursuing the development of its store chain by choosing to open an LDLC store on Place de la Madeleine in Paris. Opening this new store in an iconic Parisian district will enhance brand awareness and allow the Group to get closer to the general public.

The existing and future measures taken by the Group to stimulate growth and reduce costs, combined with a solid financial base, can put the LDLC Group in a favourable position to take full advantage of the next growth cycle, an essential prerequisite to bringing profit levels back to normal in the medium term.

APPOINTMENT OF AN EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE ON THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

In accordance with the law and the Company's articles of association, the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT) has appointed Denis Mennesson (who has worked at the Group for over 21 years and currently holds the position of Infrastructure, Network and Security Director) as an employee representative on the Supervisory Board. At its meeting held today, the LDLC Group Supervisory Board took note of this appointment for a six-year term.





Next release:

24 April 2025 after market close, full-year 2024/2025 revenues

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 8 e-commerce websites and has approximately 1,100 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

[1] Technical Product Retail category - BVA Xsight survey - Viséo CI - Read more at escda.fr

