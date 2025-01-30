CNH Industrial Reinforces Its Commitment to the Environment and Biodiversity Together With the Temaikén Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / CNH



In a new sustainability initiative, CNH has started a conservation project at its plant in Ferreyra, Córdoba, in Argentina, in a joint effort with the Temaikén Foundation. It is carrying out a project to transform a space of more than 8,000m² into a conservation area for native flora and fauna.

"This project was born more than two years ago, when we detected native species that inhabited our plant and we said, 'we have to do something to conserve them'. We had been closely following the work of the TemaikénFoundation and we did not hesitate to contact them to work together," said Bruno Sicilia, head of Hygiene, Safety and Environment of CNH Argentina.

In the first stage of the conservation project, training was held for the company's employees and their families, highlighting the importance of biodiversity and the representative species of the region, along with the concrete actions to be taken to contribute to their conservation.

As part of the fieldwork, specialists from the Foundation carried out a survey of the area of the plant where they observed and recorded the space, identifying more than 30 species of fauna and another 30 of native flora. This allowed specialists to make a diagnosis and analyze the potential of the area and its surroundings to restore the environment.

The long-term goal is to be able to include this space as a private reserve in the Argentine Network of Private Nature Reserves.

