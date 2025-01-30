Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
30.01.25
20:59 Uhr
12,680 Euro
+0,110
+0,88 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,61012,77022:48
12,65512,76022:00
ACCESS Newswire
30.01.2025 22:38 Uhr
72 Leser
CNH Industrial Reinforces Its Commitment to the Environment and Biodiversity Together With the Temaikén Foundation

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / CNH

In a new sustainability initiative, CNH has started a conservation project at its plant in Ferreyra, Córdoba, in Argentina, in a joint effort with the Temaikén Foundation. It is carrying out a project to transform a space of more than 8,000m² into a conservation area for native flora and fauna.

"This project was born more than two years ago, when we detected native species that inhabited our plant and we said, 'we have to do something to conserve them'. We had been closely following the work of the TemaikénFoundation and we did not hesitate to contact them to work together," said Bruno Sicilia, head of Hygiene, Safety and Environment of CNH Argentina.

In the first stage of the conservation project, training was held for the company's employees and their families, highlighting the importance of biodiversity and the representative species of the region, along with the concrete actions to be taken to contribute to their conservation.

As part of the fieldwork, specialists from the Foundation carried out a survey of the area of the plant where they observed and recorded the space, identifying more than 30 species of fauna and another 30 of native flora. This allowed specialists to make a diagnosis and analyze the potential of the area and its surroundings to restore the environment.

The long-term goal is to be able to include this space as a private reserve in the Argentine Network of Private Nature Reserves.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
