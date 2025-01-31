TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese healthcare firm Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd (DSKYF.PK) announced Friday the appointment of Hiroyuki Okuzawa as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Sunao Manabe, with effect from April 1.Manabe will transition from his current role of Representative Director, Executive Chairperson and CEO to Representative Director and Executive Chairperson. Further, Okuzawa, aged 62, will transition to Representative Director, President and CEO.The new CEO, Okuzawa, joined Daiichi Sankyo in 1986 and has served as Representative Director, President and Chief Operating Officer since 2023. He also held the role of Chief Financial Officer for two years.Daiichi Sankyo noted that the transition is part of its five-year business plan (FY2021-2025), which is progressing successfully with the rapid and global expansion of its oncology business.Daiichi Sankyo's Board of Directors appointed Okuzawa as the new CEO at the board meeting on January 31, in order to ensure the solid achievement of FY2025 goals and to strengthen its management structure.The transition in April 2025 will occur as the firm enters the final year of its current five-year business plan and it starts full scale preparation for the next five-year business plan (FY2026-2030).Okuzawa said, 'Building on this foundation, I will continue to leverage Daiichi Sankyo's strengths in science and technology, and will continuously develop our talent globally. Under my leadership, we will create a 2035 vision and a next five-year business plan (FY2026-2030), continuing to enrich the quality of life worldwide.'In Tokyo, Daiichi Sankyo shares were trading at 4,299.00 yen, down 2.56 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX