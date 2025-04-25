TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF.PK) revealed a profit for its full year that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled JPY295.756 billion, or JPY155.87 per share. This compares with JPY200.731 billion, or JPY104.62 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to JPY1.886 trillion from JPY1.601 trillion last year.Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY295.756 Bln. vs. JPY200.731 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY155.87 vs. JPY104.62 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.886 Tn vs. JPY1.601 Tn last year.Looking ahead, for the full-year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects a year-over-year increase in net profit of 1.4 percent to JPY 300 billion, with basic earnings per share of JPY 160.72.Annual operating profit is anticipated to be JPY 350 billion, up 5.4 percent on a year-over-year basis.Daiichi Sankyo expects annual revenue of JPY 2 trillion with a year-on-year growth of 6 percent.For the full-year, the company expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 78 per share, up from JPY 60 per share paid for the full-year to March 31, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX