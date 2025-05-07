LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF.PK) Wednesday reported positive results from the DESTINY-Breast11 Phase III study of Enhertu. The study met its primary goal of pathologic complete response (pCR), which is the absence of invasive disease in the breast and lymph nodes.Data from the study showed that Enhertu followed by chemotherapy drugs paclitaxel, trastuzumab and pertuzumab (THP) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in pCR rate versus standard of care when used before surgery in patients with high-risk, locally advanced HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer.The companies said that this is the first Phase 3 study to demonstrate the benefit of Enhertu in early breast cancer.Enhertu is already approved for the treatment of various cancers including different types breast cancer, gastric cancer, lung cancer, and solid tumors. The drug is also being evaluated in several ongoing breast cancer trials.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX