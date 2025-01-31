LHYFE: Lhyfe secures c.11m grant for a second 10 MW production site in Sweden

This is the second grant Lhyfe has secured in Sweden from Klimatklivet for its projects

The facility will have a capacity of 10 MW and would be able to produce up to 4.4 tons of renewable hydrogen per day for mobility and industrial customers

Lhyfe is one of the pioneers in renewable hydrogen production in Europe, with four plants installed and several others under construction

Nantes (France), Stockholm (Sweden), 31 January 2025, 7:30 a.m. - Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in green and renewable hydrogen, announces funding of up to c.€11 million (SEK 130 million) from Klimatklivet, an investment program supported by the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency and co-financed by the European Union, to build a renewable hydrogen production facility in Vaggeryd, Jönköping County, in southern Sweden.

Vaggeryd is strategically located between Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö, near major transport hubs such as the E4 motorway and national road 40, as well as nearby logistics centres. As the transport sector transitions to lower climate footprint, including the adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles, significant volumes of renewable hydrogen will be required. The production facility in Vaggeryd would supply the many refueling stations currently under construction in the area, forming a network of hydrogen supply along major transport routes.

In addition to the transportation sector, the hydrogen would also be supplied to industries for heating and production processes.

With the plant, Lhyfe would be able to produce up to 4.4 tons of green hydrogen per day (based on 10 MW of installed electrolyzer capacity) to meet this market demand and contribute to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions. The first kilograms of renewable hydrogen are expected to be produced in 2027. Combined with the previous grant Lhyfe obtained from Klimatklivet in June 2024 for an equally large plant in Trelleborg, these two units would create a robust supply network for renewable hydrogen in southern and central Sweden.

The investment support, which will fund the development and design phases, equipment procurement and construction work, represents approximately 35% of the total estimated investment cost for the project.

Lhyfe is one of the world's pioneers in producing green and renewable hydrogen through water electrolysis powered by renewable electricity. The first plant in Bouin, Pays de la Loire, France, has been operational since the second half of 2021, and additional plants have since been installed in France and Germany. Further facilities are currently under construction or expansion across Europe. By mid 2024, Lhyfe had 200 employees fully dedicated to renewable hydrogen production, with projects in 12 countries and a project pipeline of approximately 10 GW across Europe.

"We are delighted to have been awarded this investment support, which marks our second project in Sweden to receive backing from Klimatklivet. Green hydrogen is a key enabler in the transition, strengthening the competitiveness of Swedish industry while increasing domestic energy security with locally produced energy. Additionally, the waste heat generated during the production process will be utilized in the existing district heating network in Vaggeryd. Lhyfe already delivers green hydrogen to industrial customers in Sweden, and with the two facilities now granted Klimatklivet support, Lhyfe ensures a robust and competitive supply solution for green hydrogen for our customers in Sweden moving forward," says Sara Wihlborg, Country Manager Sweden at Lhyfe.

The implementation of the project is subject to the granting of foreign investment authorisation, operational and environmental permits, building permits, and a financial investment decision.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects seek to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonizing entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

Since then, it has installed three new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 201 staff at the end of 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe:

Lhyfe - Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com Lhyfe - Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Lhyfe - Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nGdvYZdnaWrKnW+daJhmbGhqZ2ZompHKm5eXk5Zsa8ucmWyTymqVasnJZnFqnGtu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89768-20250131_pr-lhyfe-x-vaggeryd_english.pdf