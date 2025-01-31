Q-Linea AB: Q-linea announces preliminary outcome of the rights issue

Q-linea AB (publ) ("Q-linea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA) announces the preliminary outcome of the Company's rights issue of approximately SEK 225 (the "Rights Issue"), for which the subscription period ended on 30 January 2025. The Rights Issue concerns so-called units, consisting of two (2) shares and one (1) free of charge warrant of series TO1 ("Unit"). The preliminary outcome indicates that the Rights Issue has been subscribed to approximately 90.5 percent with and without the support of unit rights, of which approximately 80.1 percent were subscribed for with the support of unit rights and approximately 10.4 percent were subscribed for without the support of unit rights. The preliminary outcome thus indicates that no guarantee commitments will be utilized.

Final outcome

The final outcome of the Rights Issue is expected to be announced around February 3, 2025. The allocation will be conducted in accordance with the principles outlined in the prospectus prepared in connection with the Rights Issue, which was published on January 10, 2025. Those who will be allocated Units without preferential rights will receive settlement notes, which are expected to be sent out after the allocation has been completed. Those who have subscribed for Units without preferential rights through their nominee will be notified of their subscription in accordance with their nominee's procedures.

It is noted that the allocation may be affected by individual investors' potential notifications of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (Sw. Inspektionen för Strategiska Produkter).

Advisers

Vator Securities AB is acting as financial advisor in connection with the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Lindahl is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea

Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

+1 857 409 7463

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB

Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com

+46 (0) 70-600 15 20



About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.

Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.

ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com

This information is information that Q-linea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-31 10:53 CET.