CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).In the GreenNauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) is up over 39% at $2.17. Diginex Limited (DGNX) is up over 21% at $42.50. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is up over 21% at $12.15. Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is up over 19% at $319.16. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) is up over 17% at $2.98. High-Trend International Group (HTCO) is up over 16% at $3.47. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) is up over 16% at $2.10. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) is up over 14% at $6.19. Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR) is up over 11% at $7.30. Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is up over 10% at $5.21.In the RedEnveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) is down over 37% at $2.42. Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) is down over 22% at $3.07. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is down over 14% at $191.20. Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (FOXX) is down over 12% at $5.60. Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (AMOD) is down over 12% at $2.76. Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) is down over 11% at $1.98. Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) is down over 10% at $5.80. Olin Corporation (OLN) is down over 9% at $28.98. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) is down over 9% at $25.20. Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) is down over 6% at $3.36.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX